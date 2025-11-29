5 things we learned from Minnesota's snow globe win over rival Wisconsin
It hasn't been the most dominant season for Gophers football, but the 2025 regular season has ended with a 17-7 win over rival Wisconsin. They've now taken home Paul Bunyan's Axe for the fourth time in five years. Here's what we learned.
John Nestor legacy game
Nestor was a spring transfer portal pickup for the Gophers after playing two seasons at Iowa. He has been Minnesota's most impactful transfer this season, and he delivered a legendary performance on Saturday. He recovered an early fumble and reeled in two interceptions, one of which set up a Jameson Geers touchdown. He began this week with three turnovers on the season; now he's leaving with six and Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Just beat Wisconsin
The biggest game of Minnesota's regular-season schedule is its last one against the Badgers. They've now taken home Paul Bunyan's Axe four out of the last five seasons, which is something the program hasn't done since 1986-90, and they now lead in the all-time series. Whatever your opinion is on P.J. Fleck and this season, their recent success against Wisconsin deserves serious praise.
Darius Taylor's long run
Taylor's college career hasn't gone exactly to plan after he broke onto the scene as a true freshman early in 2023. Injuries derailed that season, Minnesota struggled to run the ball last season, and he has missed three games due to injury this year. His 49-yard touchdown run on Saturday showed why he's still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the sport when healthy. He finished with 19 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown, to go along with four receptions for 11 yards.
Offensive playcalling
When it's below freezing with snow swirling from the skies, it makes sens to have a run-heavy scheme. The Gophers entered Saturday's game averaging only 85.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked 131st in college football.
The Gophers started off with a very pass-heavy approach, and they were able to lean more on the run as their lead grew throughout the game. Overall, it was one of the most well-called games of the season from Greg Harbaugh Jr. and the offense.
Special teams
Denaburg transferred to Minnesota from Syracuse in the offseason, and he was special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky's choice to replace Dragan Kesich. Denaburg missed a game-tying 40-yard field goal attempt against Northwestern, which was his sixth miss of the season. Kicking will always be hard in sub-30-degree weather, but he opened Saturday's game with a 38-yard miss, which looked like it got blocked. He responded with a 33-yard field goal, but Minnesota's special teams continue to be an issue.