5 Key Takeaways From Gophers' Spring Practice: Early Standouts, Position Battles

We're just under 120 days away from Minnesota's 2026 season-opener against Eastern Illinois, and they held a spring practice that was open to the public on Tuesday afternoon. It's important not to make any sweeping conclusions about an April practice, but here are five key takeaways.

Significant amount of absences

There could be plenty of reasons why someone isn't suiting up for an April football practice. Some of the most notable players who did not participate in Tuesday's practice included Greg Johnson, A.J. Turner, Jaxon Howard, FIU transfer Xion Chapman, Joey Gerlach and Theorin Randle. There were plenty more, but such a large number of potential starters out gave us a look at some of the younger players.

Underclassmen breakout candidates

In modern college football, returning starters and incoming transfers often dominate the offseason discussion. Returning underclassmen can often fly under the radar. Players out might've opened the door for more opportunities, but two players who stood out to me were defensive lineman Riley Sunram and defensive back Zack Harden.

Sunram is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the program, and Minnesota revamped the interior of its defensive line this offseason, but he's a serious breakout candidate. Harden is entering his second season after playing a minor role in 2025. He's another guy who has an opportunity to stand out in a crowded secondary this season.

Drake Lindsey

There is no player more important to Minnesota's success in 2026 than Lindsey. It's not a secret that his level of improvement might determine the Gophers' ceiling. Again, it's pretty silly to make any sweeping conclusions about a practice in April, but he looked confident as the Gophers' vocal leader.

Gopher football’s QB room going through reps during the team’s open spring practice today.



🎥:@TonyLiebert pic.twitter.com/1fqGgsMOXB — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) April 7, 2026

Wide receiver room

Lindsey's 2026 success is tied very closely to the improvement of the Gophers' wide receivers. Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith both return after significant seasons in 2025, and it's clear that it's their room. They added Perry Thompson, Noah Jennings and Zion Steptoe in the transfer portal. Jennings looks like the clear No. 3 option, but Minnesota will need Smith and Tracy to make improvements in order to reach their full offensive potential.

New-look coaching staff

A large portion of the Gophers' open practices is spent doing drills, which gives a good insight into how the position coaches handle coaching their players. Minnesota made a handful of new hires this offseason, and none stood out more than new running backs coach Mohamed Ibrahim. I was thoroughly impressed with his energy. He came off as a more reserved player, but that didn't seem to be the case as a coach.