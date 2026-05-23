Tracking Every Gophers Football Player Named to a 2026 Preseason Watchlist

We've officially entered the watchlist portion of the college football offseason. There seem to be new awards every year, and we're going to track every Gophers player named to an award watchlist before their 2026 season kicks off on September 3.

John Nestor

Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott trophy is awarded annually as the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, who is the player with the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. Nestor is one of 17 defensive backs named to the watch list, with 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers.

⭐️ IMPACT player! @johnnestor_7 has been named to the @TheLottTrophy Watch List - an award given annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field #RTB #SkiUMah #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Q6IOxeMtRi — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) May 22, 2026