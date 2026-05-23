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Tracking Every Gophers Football Player Named to a 2026 Preseason Watchlist

We've officially entered the watchlist portion of the offseason.
Tony Liebert|
Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Minnesota Golden Gophers

We've officially entered the watchlist portion of the college football offseason. There seem to be new awards every year, and we're going to track every Gophers player named to an award watchlist before their 2026 season kicks off on September 3.

John Nestor

  • Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott trophy is awarded annually as the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, who is the player with the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. Nestor is one of 17 defensive backs named to the watch list, with 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers.

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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