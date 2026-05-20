Analyzing Anonymous Big Ten Coaches' Comments About P.J. Fleck's Gophers

Athlon Sports annually releases an article around this time of year with Big Ten coaches commenting anonymously on other coaches in the conference. The previous two years have included comments about P.J. Fleck potentially being "on the hunt" to "get out" of Minnesota, but this year's comments are much more positive.

Fleck is entering his 10th season at Minnesota, which makes him the second-longest tenured head coach in the conference. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is the only Big Ten coach who has been at his job longer. His experience continues to make him one of the most well-respected coaches in the league.

"They’re so consistent. I would anticipate them staying at the level they’ve been at, probably not competing for the conference. I wouldn’t call them a dark horse. They won’t be in the bottom half (of the Big Ten)," one coach said.

Minnesota has finished tied for seventh in the Big Ten in each of the last two seasons at 5-4. Fleck has a 39-40 conference record during his time with the Gophers, so calling them "consistent" without competing for the conference title is spot on. They went 7-2 in the Big Ten during their magical 2019 season, and 6-3 in 2021, but those were their only seasons with more than five conference wins.

"They evaluate really well. They’re just like Illinois. Their GM (Gerrit Chernoff) is awesome. They have a really, really good personnel staff. They know exactly what their wheelhouse is, and they strike really well in it," another coach said.

Although the Gophers had just one NFL Draft pick in 2026, their evaluation is among the best between programs at their resource level. Players like Aireontae Ersery, Boye Mafe, Jack Gibbens or even Max Brosmer were never elite prospects, and they're now comfortably on NFL rosters. In order for Minnesota to be competitive, it will need to be able to find diamonds in the rough, and Fleck's staff has done just that.

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck receives the ceremonial mayo dump after his teams’ win over Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"It’s funny because P.J. Fleck’s thing is 'Row the Boat,' which is so fitting for them because in college football, whether the decision is right or wrong, as long as everybody is in it together, you’re usually gonna do something good. That’s what they are."

We know what the Gophers are going to be under Fleck. Program discipline will help them in close games, and they won't have many blowouts in Big Ten play. They will have one or two games against top competition every year where they might flirt with an upset. Ultimately, they will win the majority of games they're supposed to win and lose the majority of games they're expected to lose.

Fleck has objectively raised the floor of Gophers football, but he hasn't pushed the ceiling in more than six years. Drake Lindsey might finally be the quarterback needed to take the next step, but he will need to prove that on the field this fall.