5 standout performances from Minnesota's win over Michigan State
Minnesota's 23-20 overtime win over Michigan State wasn't the prettiest game, but it counts just as much to their 2025 record as a blowout victory. Let's take a look at the Gophers' top five performers from their win over the Spartans.
Deven Eastern, DT
Minnesota's fifth-year defensive tackle had one of the best games of his college career against Michigan State. His 89.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade was a team-high and a career-high against an FBS opponent. The box score game him two total tackles, one sack and one pass deflected. He also added three pressures for an overall dominant night.
Anthony Smith, DE
Smith was banged up for the latter stages of Saturday's win, and he still finished with five total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two TFLs. He now has 8.5 sacks on the season, which puts him in a tie for seventh in college football. A hobbled Smith is still one of the best pass rushers in the sport.
Fame Ijeboi, RB
Ijeboi became the third Minnesota running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single game this season, joining Darius Taylor and true freshman Grant Washington, who had 126 yards in Week 2 against Northwestern State. Ijeboi's 17 carries for 108 yards were both season-high marks. He continues to prove that the Gophers have a bright future at running back.
Marcellus Marshall, RG
Marshall has had an up-and-down season since joining Minnesota as a transfer from UCF in the winter portal window. His 65.3 PFF grade on Saturday was his highest of the season. After allowing at least one pressure in six of the Gophers' first seven games of the season against FBS opponents, Saturday was only the second time this season he has gone a full game without allowing a pressure.
Nate Becker, DL
Becker joined Minnesota's program as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2021. The former Maple Grove High School standout recorded half a sack against the Spartans, giving him a full sack on the season. He added three total tackles and two TFLs. His 71.6 PFF grade was the third-highest on the Gophers' defense, and the highest of his college career.
Other notes
Injuries to Logan Loya and Kenric Lanier II opened the door for Malachi Coleman to play a season-high 32 offensive snaps. It wasn't the cleanest performance from the former four-star high school prospect, with only one catch for six yards and a fumble.
Koi Perich lined up for one play at slot receiver, which was his first offensive snap since Week 3 against Cal. His 56.5 defensive PFF grade was his fifth time below 60.0 this season, which is something he did only twice in 2024.