After 66-0 loss to Gophers, Northwestern State ranks below Minnesota D3 program
Why did Minnesota schedule Northwestern State when it was apparent that the Demons from Louisiana might struggle to compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC)? That pretty much sums up the sentiment in Minnesota after the Gophers' 66-0 win over the Demons, and it might not be too far off.
"I have a lot of respect for what Coach Blaine [McCorkle] is doing at Northwestern State. That's a really difficult job, and I have been there. I've been 1-11 as a head football coach," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said after the game. "I think that team is going to win a lot of games. They play really, really hard."
Fleck is always complimentary of his opponents, but this time, it's really hard to agree with him.
Each week, ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly ranks all 766 college football teams in the country, using his analytical SP+ model. Minnesota has more Division II and Division III programs than most states, and Northwestern State compares closely to many of them in Connelly's rankings. Take a look at how they compare to Northwestern State...
- Saint John's (D3): 289
- Minnesota State-Moorhead (D2): 319
- Northwestern State (D1, FCS): 324
- Bemidji State (D2): 328
- Bethel (D3): 331
If there was a hypothetical betting line on Saint John's vs. Northwestern State on a neutral field, the Johnnies would be favored. Bethel is the only MIAC team in the top 600, but it's notable that the Demons are closely compared to four local program that compete at a lower level.
Furthermore, Northwestern State faces only one opponent that ranks lower on Connelly's model, with East Texas A&M ranking one spot lower at No. 325. Prairie View A&M might be a winnable game, but it's hard to argue that the Demons have a favorable chance of winning more than two games for the rest of the season.
The reason Minnesota scheduled Northwestern State is a completely different conversation, but it's hard to agree with Fleck saying that the Demons, which rank as the 10th-worst Division I team in the country in Connelly's model, will win a lot of games anytime soon.