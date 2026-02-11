After Being Spurned For NFL, Gophers Try Again With Key Assistant Hire

For the second time this offseason, the Gophers are hiring a new rush ends coach to work under P.J. Fleck and defensive coordinator Danny Collins.

The first time around, they hired former Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III. But that partnership didn't last long, as April then accepted a job as the Buffalo Bills' outside linebackers coach under new head coach Joe Brady in early February. While it's hard to blame April for taking a position coach job in the NFL, that meant the Gophers had to go back to the drawing board.

The Gophers' new hire is former Kansas State linebackers coach Steve Stanard, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Stanard had been with KSU under Chris Klieman since 2020 but was not retained by new head coach Collin Klein. Stanard has been coaching in the college ranks in some capacity for almost 40 years.

Sources: Minnesota is expected to hire Steve Stanard as the school’s new rush ends coach. He’s spent the last six seasons at Kansas State as the linebackers coach. He’s worked at Syracuse, Wyoming and North Dakota State prior to Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/T9ZtsLhRk2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2026

Stanard played defensive end at Nebraska under Tom Osborne from 1984-87. He got his start in coaching as a student and then graduate assistant for the Cornhuskers. Since then, he's worked on coaching staffs all over the place, including a brief stint as head coach of D-III Nebraska Wesleyan in the mid-1990s. The Gophers will be the 12th program to employ him as an assistant coach.

Before his six years at Kansas State, Stanard spent three seasons coaching defensive ends at Syracuse. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Wyoming. He's also had stints at North Dakota State, Tulane, Ohio, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and South Dakota in the last 30 years.

Stanard steps into an important role on Minnesota's coaching staff. He'll be working with a position group that has a very strong case as the most talented room the program has to offer in 2026. Anthony Smith could've been a top-50 draft pick this year but elected to return for one more season. Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard are also back, and those three are joined by Cal transfer T.J. Bush Jr., forming quite the quartet of edge rushers.

In addition to Stanard, the Gophers will have new position coaches working with their running backs (Mohamed Ibrahim), wide receivers (Isaac Fruechte), and defensive linemen (C.J. Robbins) this year.

More Gophers football coverage