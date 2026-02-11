Why TJ Bush Jr. Might Be the Gophers' Most Underrated Transfer Portal Pickup

California transfer edge rusher TJ Bush Jr. is the Gophers' third-ranked transfer portal addition by both 247Sports and On3. It's hard to call a prospect of his level underrated, but he might be the most underrated in Minnesota's whole class. Here's why.

Bush's journey to Minnesota

Hailing from Alexandria, Virginia, Bush was an under-recruited high school prospect. He was ranked outside the top 1,500 recruits in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. He opted to stay home and play for Liberty in Blacksburg, Virginia, over notable top offers from Maryland, Vanderbilt and Boston College.

Bush immediately started all 13 games as a true freshman with the Flames in 2023, and he finished with 26 QB pressures, 32 total tackles and 2 sacks that season. His snap count was nearly the same in 2024, but he increased his Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade from 68.0 to 78.4. He was one of the most productive pass rushers at the Group of 5 level for two straight seasons,

Bush deserved a chance at the Power Conference level, and he joined Cal through the transfer portal before the 2025 season. He compiled a career-high 36 QB pressures for the Golden Bears last season to go along with 40 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He then opted to hit the portal again for his final collegiate season and landed with the Gophers.

Fit with the Gophers

Bush was the 35th-best edge rusher in the portal, according to 247Sports, and 36th according to On3. He now might be the fourth-best edge rusher on his own team. With Anthony Smith, Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard all back for another season, the Gophers are loaded in the trenches. But all four players have different skillsets.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Bush played 87.2% of his snaps last season at outside linebacker. He has more career QB pressures than Howard and Menz combined, and he proved himself at the Power Conference level in the ACC last season. Minnesota has a lot of different skillsets in its front seven for 2026, and its best outlook includes Bush being on the field as much as possible.

Is Bush going to be an All-American in 2026? Probably not, but I have a hard time seeing a scenario where he's not an above-average starter in the Big Ten. I can't say that about any other player that Minnesota added in the portal, which makes me think he should be viewed as their top portal add of the offseason.

