Aireontae Ersery accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl
Gophers star left tackle Aireontae Ersery has officially accepted an invitation to play in the 2025 Senior Bowl.
The 6-foot-6 tackle is projected as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country heading into the 2025 draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper has Ersery as his No. 21 prospect on his 2025 big board, saying, "Ersery is a massive blocker who has made 37 career starts, nearly all of which at left tackle. He drives defensive ends off the ball with his power and uses his movement skills to keep quicker pass rushers in check."
Ersery has made 10 starts this season for the 6-4 Gophers. He has a 79.6 offensive grade and 80.9 and 74.4 pass and run blocking grades, respectively, according to PFF. The redshirt senior has allowed just 12 pressures in 389 pass blocking snaps this season.
The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game featuring NFL draft prospects that have finished their college eligibility. The 2025 edition of the game is set to take place in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 1, and will be broadcast on NFL Network. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was the lone Gopher to participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl after safety Tyler Nubin opted to skip the event.
The Gophers are back in action on Saturday when they host No. 4 Penn State at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.