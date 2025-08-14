Anonymous agent credits P.J. Fleck despite being 'corny'
P.J. Fleck is entering his ninth season with the Gophers, and he has quietly become one of the longest tenured head coaches in the country. His style might not be for everyone, but he has become one of the most consistent coaches in the sport.
A recent article from Chris Vannini and The Athletic ranked every head coach in college football. Fleck was firmly in the third tier titled 'high–level consistency'. He's the 25th-best head coach in the country according to the list.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Fleck might not have the high-end results like some coaches, but he has been to a bowl game in four straight seasons, and really six straight if you exclude the shortened 2020 season. That's a level of consistency that many coaches are not able to compete with.
"You know, you have to give it to P.J. Fleck,” an anonymous agent said. “We all might think he's corny or whatever, but he does a good job."
It's hard to find a more accurate quote about Fleck. His style is unique, and it's not going to be unanimously loved by everyone, but he has generated results that haven't been seen at Minnesota in quite some time.
It's also worth nothing that Fleck received some serious respect on Vannini's list. He's ahead of coaches that led their teams to the College Football Playoff last season such as Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Rhett Lashlee from SMU.
If you're a sports fan living in Minnesota, you likely have an opinion on Fleck. Whether it's good or bad, he's always going to be a polarizing figure. A 56-39 record at a program like Minnesota is simply too much to ignore. Gophers football is in an incredibly healthy spot and Fleck is the main reason why.