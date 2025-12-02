Freshman wide receiver Jalen Smith has 're-signed' with Gophers
Gophers redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Smith has "re-signed" with the program, and he will return to the team in 2026. Yes, you read that right.
Smith's representation SetVision Management, posted on X on Tuesday, "Deal Done ✅ Jalen Smith is staying home," with a graphic that he has re-signed with the program.
Deals like this have been going on across college sports since the name, image, likeness (NIL) rules were officially introduced in 2021. Smith is not the first, nor the last player to "re-sign" with the program; it's just not always publicly announced like this. It looks and sounds wrong, but that's how college sports operate in 2025.
With the odd semantics of the announcement out of the way, Smith's return for his redshirt sophomore season is huge for Minnesota's offensive outlook. He totaled 22 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season. He was Minnesota's third wide receiver for most of the season with 291 snaps, which only trailed Javon Tracy and Le'Meke Brockington.
Smith entered the 2025 campaign as a preseason standout, and one of Minnesota's top performers in the spring and fall camp. He was a bit of an unknown, with zero career receptions. He proved himself as a tremendous deep threat, and he's likely now being compensated like a starting wide receiver in the Big Ten with his new deal.
Hailing from Mankato, Minnesota, Smith joined the program in the same 2024 high school recruiting class as Drake Lindsey. It's clear they've built a rapport, and Smith now has the potential to be a top target at Minnesota in 2026.
Brockington is out of eligibility after this season, but Tracy can return for another year. That means Minnesota could have its second and third leading receivers return in 2026.