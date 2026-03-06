Gophers Football Emphasizing In-State Talent in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Gophers have landed a pair of commitments from Moorhead High School stars Taye Reich and David Mack over the last few weeks. It's clear that P.J. Fleck and his staff are putting an emphasis on in-state recruiting once again in the 2027 cycle, and they're making waves on a few more uncommitted prospects in the class.

Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead)

After his Moorhead teammates Reich and Mack committed to the Gophers, all eyes shifted to Feeney's recruitment. He officially received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Jan. 27. He was previously on campus for a pair of unofficial visits in Nov. 2024 and March 2025. He returned for the school camp last June as well. Dylan Callaghan-Croley from Gophers Nation of the On3 network reported that he was back on campus for another unofficial visit this week.

The Gophers haven't signed a Minnesota high school QB since Cole Kramer in the 2019 class. Feeney is currently a three-star recruit and the 39th-best QB in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Gophers seem to be trending well in his recruitment.

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville South)

Hamer is the top offensive lineman from Minnesota in the class of 2027. He was also on campus for an unofficial visit this week, as he revealed on X on Wednesday evening. He holds other top offers from Kansas State and Arkansas, but Minnesota and offensive line coach Brian Callahan seem to be trending well in his early recruitment.

Nehemiah Ombati, DL (Shakopee)

Omabti revealed on Saturday, Feb. 28, that he will be taking an official visit to Minnesota later this year for their annual summer splash recruiting event from May 28 to May 31. He's a consensus four-star prospect, and the No. 3 player in the state behind current Gophers commit Eli Diane, and surging Cretin-Derham Hall defensive end C.J. Johnson. Ombati's recruitment will be a lot more competitive than other in-state players in the class, and Michigan State, Missouri and Wisconsin look like Minnesota's biggest competition as of now.

Other notes

Johnson still doesn't officially hold a scholarship offer from the Gophers, but some reports have indicated that he might take a visit to campus this spring. Minnesota seems to be on the outside looking in for Shakopee, linebacker Blake Betton's recruitment. They've emphasized four-star linebackers Bryce Kish from Michigan and Tate Wallace from Iowa in this cycle.

You can't sign every great in-state player in every class, but it's clear that Fleck and his staff continue to prioritize keeping the majority of the top high school talent from Minnesota in Minnesota.