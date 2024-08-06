Baker Mayfield recounts clipping car of former Gophers standout Antoine Winfield Jr.
While football may come easy to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, driving evidently does not.
During an interview on NFL Network, Mayfield recounted getting into a fender bender with former Gophers standout safety Antoine Winfield Jr. earlier this summer.
“Apparently, I don’t know how to pull out of the parking lot because in June I clipped his car. Just had to pay him back for it,” Mayfield told Sara Walsh during the interview. “But he’s an unbelievable guy, he was like, ‘Bro, no problem,’ with a smile on his face.”
Winfield, who played for the Gophers from 2016-2019, had a standout career in Dinkytown, recording 177 tackles and nine interceptions across his four-year college career. Now Winfield has established himself as one of the premier safeties in the NFL entering his fifth season with the Buccaneers.
Winfield is coming off a year in which he set career highs in tackles (122), passes defended (12), sacks (6), forced fumbles (6), fumble recoveries (4) and interceptions (3).
In four seasons with the Bucaneers, Winfield has racked up 384 tackles, 27 passes defended, 15 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.
Mayfield talked about the difficultly in going against him in practice.
“Luckily, he can’t hit me when they blitz him,” Mayfield quipped.
In addition to the impact Winfield, 25, has on the field, it would seem he also has a big impact in the locker room. Mayfield continued to praise the standout safety throughout the interview.
“He’s an unbelievable guy and such a great football player and just an unbelievable leader,” Mayfield said of Winfield. “Another guy we’re lucky to have.”