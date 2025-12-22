Gophers targeting ex-Iowa State linebacker commit with late recruiting push

The Gophers signed 31 players to their 2026 high school recruiting class earlier this month, but they might be looking for more.

Sidney, Nebraska three-star linebacker Keian Kaiser revealed on Saturday that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota.

Kaiser originally committed and signed with Iowa State during the early national signing period, but he backed off that decision when longtime Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell left Ames to become the new head coach at Penn State.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Kaiser had an incredibly productive senior season at Sidney High School. He played on both sides of the ball with 22 carries for 183 yards on the ground, along with 40 catches for 592 yards and 12 total touchdowns. He finished with 111 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. His team finished 12-1 and came up just short in the state championship game.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star prospect, the 1,128th-best recruit in the country, the 97th-best linebacker and the No. 10 player in Nebraska. He originally held other offers from Wyoming and Lindenwood.

Midwest 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu reported on Sunday that Kaiser is planning to take an official visit to Minnesota in January. Minnesota signed linebackers Hudson Dunn and Angel Luciano in the early national signing period, so Kaiser could be the third incoming freshman at the position.

The Gophers are looking at all avenues to improve their roster this offseason. They made a similar late recruiting push last year with running back Xavier Ford, who did not verbally commit to the school until Jan. 19. Kaiser's recruitment could be on a similar timeline, and he's a player fans should keep an eye on this winter.

