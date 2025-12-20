Six players to know in Minnesota’s Rate Bowl matchup with New Mexico
We're less than a week away from the Rate Bowl on December 26. Many Gophers fans are likely not familiar with New Mexico football. Here are six Lobos to know ahead of their matchup with Minnesota next week.
Jack Layne, QB
Layne followed head coach Jason Eck from Idaho to Albuquerque. He has completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,398 yards, 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this season. He has started all 12 games for the Lobos in 2025.
He has operated New Mexico's offense at a high level this season. He was 31 of 47 for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Week 1 at Michigan, and 12 of 16 for 152 yards and two touchdowns at UCLA on September 12. The Rate Bowl will be his third against a Big Ten opponent this season.
Jaxton Eck, LB
The head coach's son leads New Mexico with 126 total tackles this season, which is ninth in the entire country. Eck also followed his father from Idaho to Albuquerque, and he has been their most productive defensive player this season. He earned Mountain West co-defensive player of the year honors.
Damon Bankston, RB
Bankston transferred to New Mexico the offseason after a four year career at Weber State. He has showcased impressive versatility with 104 carries for 578 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 26 catches for 374 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He should be near the top of Minnesota's scouting report.
Keagan Johnson, WR
Johnson is well-traveled. He began his career at Iowa in 2021 and then transferred to Kansas State before arriving in Albuquerque this season. He leads the team with 57 catches for 730 yards and three touchdowns. He will test Minnesota's secondary.
Dorian Thomas, TE
Thomas was quietly one of the most productive tight ends in college football this season. He reeled in 53 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns en route to first-team All-Mountain West honors. This season is his first with the Lobos after transferring from Arizona in the offseason.
Keyshawn James-Newby, DE
James-Newby was also one of many players who followed Eck from Idaho to New Mexico. He has been the Lobos most productive pass rusher this season with eight sacks. He is the highest-graded player on the entire team, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 87.9 grade.
