Behind enemy lines: Maryland writer answers five questions ahead of Big Ten matchup
The Gophers football team is set to take on 4-3 Maryland for its annual homecoming game coming out of the bye week. The Terrapins are coming off their best win of the season against Southern Cal, and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. appears to have finally found his stride in his first season as the team's starter. We got together with Ahmed Ghafir, the publisher over at Inside the Black & Gold, and asked him five pressing questions ahead of Saturday's big showdown.
1. What was the biggest difference between Maryland's performance against Northwestern and USC?
Energy. Maryland fell flat against Northwestern as the Wildcats were able to capitalize better on the big plays, while the Terps struggled to get over the hump. Even though it was a one-possession game for much of that Friday, the strip sack-turned-touchdown proved to be the nail in the coffin still with so much time left. Against USC, Maryland got a big-momentum play in the opening minutes of the third quarter when safety Lavain Scruggs came down with an interception to not just halt a driving Trojans’ possession, but set up the Terps’ offense in the red zone. One play later, Maryland was in the endzone, and the Terps had all the juice heading into the rest of the second half. Maryland also did a better job of taking away the big plays downfield against USC than Northwestern, especially considering the Trojans have higher big-play potential with QB Miller Moss leading the way.
2. Was the emergence of wide receiver Tai Felton something that Maryland saw coming?
It’s been in the making over the last two seasons as he ramped up his snaps and targets behind a veteran wide receiver room — but exploding the way he did definitely turned heads. Felton’s big-play ability is centered around his speed, where he’s consistently been among the fastest players on the team before RB Nolan Ray took the consensus honor. Still, Felton’s proven to be a tough tackle in the open field, evidenced by his six-yard catch turned for a 75-yard touchdown in the week one win vs. UConn.
His name atop the Big Ten leaderboard has drawn plenty of additional attention, as it should, but that doesn’t mean he’s alone. Kaden Prather is coming off his first 100-yard receiving game as a Terp, but he’s consistently proven to be a deep threat thanks to his size and ball skills, where he’s proven capable of coming down with the 50-50 balls. That’s a big reason he’s a threat in the red zone. Octavian Smith, meanwhile, is also coming off career highs in both catches (8) and receiving yards (84).
3. What is the vibe around QB Billy Edwards Jr. and his performance this season?
There’s little doubt it’s his team. Both head coach Mike Locksley and the players have routinely talked about how personable he is inside the locker room and is widely viewed as one of the team leaders. On the field, he’s exceeded expectations, where he’s ranked inside the top-10 nationally in multiple passing categories and proven to be efficient in his first season as the full-time starter.
His performance against Northwestern has proven to be an outlier so far this season, while Edwards did throw an interception vs. USC though it was a fourth-and-goal opportunity as the Terps tried to find the endzone. But after spending two seasons backing up Taulia Tagovailoa, Edwards has proven capable of staying efficient within the offense. To me, the Gophers’ secondary vs. Edwards and the Terps’ receivers will be the difference in Saturday’s game.
4. Who is an underrated player on both sides of the ball that Gophers fans should know about?
It’s a little bit of a cop-out, but on offense, it’s the two tight ends with Preston Howard and Dylan Wade leading the unit. Howard has routinely been the one to take the opening snap with the first unit, but both are featured plenty with Wade actually leading Howard in both catches (17 to 13) and receiving yards (226 to 112). Wade has the natural athleticism that makes him a threat downfield in the passing attack, while Howard has proven himself as the physical tight end across the middle and helps move the chains.
On defense, Glen Miller is a key player for this game. After going down vs. Indiana and missing the last two games, the status of veteran safety Dante Trader Jr. remains unclear as he works his way back to 100%. Lavain Scruggs has filled in since, and it was he who came down with the game-changing takeaway vs. USC. But in a game where Maryland could force the Gophers to beat them on the ground, Miller will loom large as he’s proven to be one of the most efficient tacklers inside the box with the skillset to deliver the big hit on occasion.
5. What is the current feeling around Maryland about Mike Locksley? State of the program? Current season?
Though the Trojans entered the game .500 on the season, the win vs. USC moved the needle considering how the month started. The Terps had to replace their entire starting offensive line, and through the first half of the season, the unit has had its growing pains against Power Four competition. The week two loss vs. Michigan State deflated early-season optimism, while many viewed the road game at Indiana as a chance for validation before the Hoosiers stormed away with a 42-21 win. The loss to Northwestern — following the bye week — left many questioning the outlook for the rest of the season. But the win during homecoming weekend, highlighted by a fourth-quarter comeback, helped ease those concerns, and now sitting at 4-3 overall, fans have looked to the second half of the season to see where the Terps can get their fifth and sixth wins.
Overall, Locksley has arguably his most complete recruiting class in the 2025 class, headlined by a few cornerstone pieces. On the field, Maryland put together three consecutive bowl-winning seasons, two consecutive eight-win seasons, so there’s appreciation for Locksley elevating the program after taking over a tough situation.
Score prediction: Maryland 27, Minnesota 24
Minnesota is an underrated and tough place to play in the Big Ten — Maryland also hasn't won there since 2017 as the home team has come out in each of the last four matchups. The Gophers' secondary undoubtedly presents its challenges to the Terps, and whether MD keeps Edwards upright will be something to watch all game long. But the Terps showed a week ago they have multiple weapons they can turn to in the passing game, and in a game where they've established some confidence, Edwards has a chance to put together his most complete game of the season in what's already been an impressive year.