Big Ten tiers: Is Darius Taylor the best RB in the conference?
The Big Ten has historically been a run-first college football conference, and this year should be no different. Minnesota's Darius Taylor proved to be one of the most dynamic running backs in the country last season, and he has as good of a case as anyone to be the conference's top player at the position in 2025.
I decided to tier the top two running back options on each Big Ten team's roster heading into this season. Some teams have better backups than other teams' starters, but it's essentially a ranking of the top 36 backs in the conference.
Tier 1: Elite
- 1. Darius Taylor, Minnesota
- 2. Makhi Hughes, Oregon
- 3. Nick Singleton, Penn State
- 4. Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Some people might look at Taylor's placement atop this list as homerism, but he has all of the traits to be the conference's top back this season — and he has the clearest path to a season with more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Oregon made a big splash adding Hughes, who ran for more than 1,400 yards last season, from Tulane in the transfer portal, and Penn State's dynamic duo of Singleton and Allen return. These four backs can take over any game, which isn't the case for anyone else in the conference.
Tier 2: Good starters
- 5. Jonah Coleman, Washington
- 6. Justice Haynes, Michigan
- 7. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- 8. James Peoples, Ohio State
- 9. Eli Sanders, USC
Coleman is by far the most accomplished back on this list with more than 1,000 yards in 2024. Haynes transferred to Michigan from Alabama in the winter, and Sanders signed with USC after beginning his career at Iowa State and then a breakout campaign last year at New Mexico. Johnson and Peoples both have great situations to break out in 2025. It wouldn't surprise me if any of these five players rush for more than 1,000 yards this season.
Tier 3: One of Iowa's RBs are running for 1,000+ yards
- 10. Jaziun Patterson, Iowa
- 11. Kamari Moulton, Iowa
Under Kirk Ferentz, it's almost a given that Iowa will have a good run game. Kaleb Johnson is off to the NFL, so Patterson and Moulton will look to replace him in 2025. It will likely be a two-headed approach, but the Hawkeyes should be among the conference's best rushing attacks once again.
Tier 4: No. 2s who'd start on other teams
- 12. Waymond Jordan, USC
- 13. A.J. Turner, Minnesota
- 14. C.J. Donaldson, Ohio State
- 15. Noah Whittington, Oregon
- 16. Jordan Marshall, Michigan
This tier is players who could be starters for nearly half the teams in the conference. If any of these teams have an injury to their top back, they will not panic. Jordan has a chance to earn No. 1 duties at USC, but the other four players are likely behind established options, which limits their ceiling.
Tier 5: Experienced starters
- 17. Roman Hemby, Indiana
- 18. Devin Mockobee, Purdue
- 19. Cam Porter, Northwestern
Hemby, Mockobee and Porter are three veteran backs who have proved they can produce in the Big Ten. After transferring to Bloomington from Maryland in the winter, Hemby probably has the highest ceiling in this tier, while Mockobee and Porter's situations likely limits their ceiling in 2025.
Related: Big Ten tiers: Where do the Gophers stack up after spring ball?
Tier 6: Young wild cards
- 20. Darrion Dupree, Wisconsin
- 21. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers
Dupree could be the biggest running back wild card in the whole conference. Wisconsin has been known for its dominant running backs and as a former four-star high school recruit, Dupree has the talent to be next in line. Raymond was impressive in Rutgers' Rate Bowl win over Kansas State, and he could be their answer to replace Kyle Monangai.
Tier 7: Transfer portal wildcards
- 22. Anthony Woods, UCLA
- 23. Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Michigan State
- 24. C.J. Campbell, Rutgers
This tier features three players who have had production at other schools, but there might be questions about how that transitions in the Big Ten. Woods had more than 1,100 yards at Idaho in 2023, but he missed all of 2024 at Utah. Tau-Tolliver had more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage last season at Sacramento State, and Campbell had more than 1,300 yards at FAU last season after beginning his career at Florida State.
Tier 8: Meh
- 25. Kaden Feagin, Illinois
- 26. Cade Yacamelli, Wisconsin
- 27. Aidan Laughery, Illinois
- 28. Jalen Berger, UCLA
- 29. Kaleon Black, Indiana
These are five running backs who will all likely have a substantial role in 2025, but they might have a bit lower ceiling. Illinois' loss of running back Josh McCray is one that's not being talked about enough, but Feagin and Laughery will do their best to replace him. Yacaemelli is a quality back, but he's missing breakaway potential. Every time I watch Berger or Black, I am hoping to see a little bit more.
Tier 9: Question marks
- 30. Adam Mohammed, Washington
- 31. Brandon Tullis, Michigan State
- 32. Joseph Himon II, Northwestern
- 33. Kwinten Ives, Nebraska
- 34. Nolan Ray, Maryland
- 35. DeJuan Williams, Maryland
- 36. Malachi Thomas, Purdue
Maryland is the only backfield in the conference without a player above this tier. The other five players add depth behind their team's projected starter, but if there is an injury, there will likely be a substantial drop in production.