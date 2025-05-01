Big Ten tiers: Where do the Gophers stack up after spring ball?
Spring football and the spring transfer portal window are in the rearview, which means we have a much cleaner outlook on the 2025 season. With just under 120 days until Week 1, let's tier the 18 Big Ten teams heading into the summer.
Tier 1: National title contenders
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
There are three teams in the Big Ten this season that are true national title contenders. If any of these three teams missed the College Football Playoff, their seasons would be a massive disappointment. Ohio State, with Julian Sayin, and Oregon, with Dante Moore, are both replacing quarterbacks, but there's a scenario where both situations are upgrades. It's a pivotal season for Penn State and James Franklin, as they return the consensus top quarterback in the conference, Drew Allar.
If Ohio State, Oregon or Penn State suffer more than two conference losses this season, it would be massive shock, which puts them firmly in a class of their own.
Tier 2: Big Ten title game contenders/CFP sleepers
4. Michigan
5. USC
6. Iowa
7. Illinois
The second tier of teams is who I consider to have a chance of an Indiana-like season from last year. If everything bounces in the right direction, they could have a chance to sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game, or even the College Football Playoff.
Michigan still has plenty of questions at QB and head coach, but they'll have one of the most talented rosters in the conference. Despite a disappointing record, there was a lot that I saw from USC last season that makes me think they can make a jump. Iowa's transfer portal addition of South Dakota State QB Mark Granowski makes me think they could have an improved offense. Illinois returns a ton of production from a 10-3 campaign last season with a Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina, and they're expected to make a lot of noise again.
Tier 3: Bowl teams
8. Minnesota
9. Indiana
10. Nebraska
11. Washington
The third tier is teams that would surprise me if they don't get to six wins, but they might not have as high of a ceiling as teams in front of them. It would be a disappointment for any of these teams if they don't get to a bowl game, but they have the talent and potential to hold their own with just about anyone in the conference.
If Gophers QB Drake Lindsey lives up to his potential as a year one starter, Minnesota would become one of the most interesting teams in the conference, but they're probably still a year away. I expect a little regression from Indiana after last year's magical run. Nebraska still has a lot of holes around Dylan Raiola. Washington might be the biggest wildcard in the conference, as Demond Williams is probably the best quarterback in the country that the casual fans haven't heard of.
Tier 4: Frisky, potential bowl teams
12. Rutgers
13. Michigan State
14. UCLA
This tier of teams wouldn't surprise me if they made a bowl game, but it also wouldn't surprise me if they didn't. I don't think they have the personnel to compete with the top of the conference, but they have enough to avoid the bottom.
Rutgers and Michigan State enter year two with quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Aidan Chiles, but I think both players still have a lot of questions about their ceilings at the position. The general public is quick to think Nico Iamaleava will end poorly at UCLA, but he's still a very talented player, and I think the Bruins could surprise some people.
Tier 5: Bad
15. Northwestern
16. Wisconsin
17. Maryland
These are three teams that I expect to miss a bowl game. I would be surprised if any of them got to six wins in 2025. All three welcome new quarterbacks. SMU transfer Preston Stone at Northwestern, Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. at Wisconsin and four-star true freshman Malik Washington at Maryland. I have far more questions than answers about these teams' coaching staffs, signal callers and overall potential.
Tier 6: Purdue
18. Purdue
With first-year head coach Ryan Odom coming in from UNLV, expectations are low in West Lafayette, but I think the Boilermakers are clearly the worst team in the conference. Any finish above last place should be viewed as a success. They have far too many questions along their roster to compete with a new head coach.