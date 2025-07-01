Big Ten tiers: Ranking the 30 best cornerbacks in the conference
The Big Ten is known for its between-the-tackle play style, but there are plenty of talented cornerbacks heading into 2025. The Gophers' cornerback room is among the biggest questions on their roster, so let's rank the top 30 players at the position in the conference heading into the season.
Tier 1: Elite
- 1. D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- 2. A.J. Harris, Penn State
- 3. Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- 4. Xavier Scott, Illinois
Ponds was one of the best stories in the Big Ten last season, and he returns as the most accomplished cornerback in the conference in 2025. At 5-foot-9, he doesn't have the highest pro potential, but he has a slight edge over the other three players on this list, who are all elite options.
Related: Big Ten tiers: Koi Perich and Kerry Brown among best safeties in the conference
Tier 2: Great No. 1s
- 5. Jyaire Hill, Michigan
- 6. Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin
- 7. Ceyair Wright, Nebraska
- 8. Deshaun Lee, Iowa
The four teams with a cornerback in this tier are very confident with all four players as their No. 1 option, but they might not have the same All-American potential as the group ahead of them. Hallman is one of the most interesting players at his position after a relatively disappointing 2024.
Tier 3: Great transfers
- 9. Theran Johnson, Oregon
- 10. DJ Harvey, USC
- 11. Tacario Davis, Washington
- 12. Joshua Eaton, Michigan State
There were some big-time transfer movements at the cornerback position this offseason, and none are more intriguing than Johnson, who comes to Oregon after beginning his career at Northwestern. Davis might be one of the most underrated corners in the conference after breaking out at Arizona last season.
Tier 4: Breakout candidates
- 13. Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- 14. Nyzier Fourqurean, Wisconsin
- 15. Elliot Washington II, Penn State
- 16. Kaleb Patterson, Illinois
- 17. Jahlil Florence, Oregon
- 18. Jermaine Matthews Jr., Ohio State
- 19. Bo Mascoe, Rutgers
- 20. Za'Quan Bryan, Minnesota
The first cornerback on Minnesota's roster, Bryan, finds himself in the fourth tier as the 20th-best corner in the conference. Everyone in this group has proven to be effective Big Ten players, but they all could quickly climb up this list with a big 2025 campaign.
Tier 5: Wildcards
- 21. DeCarlos Nicholson, USC
- 22. Torrie Cox Jr., Illinois
- 23. Fred Davis II, Northwestern
- 24. Cam Miller, Rutgers
- 25. Tony Grimes, Purdue
Cornerback is a high-variance position that can often see a multitude of different outcomes. The five players in this tier could wind up much higher on this list, or they could struggle to find consistency in 2025.
Tier 6: Question marks
- 26. Josh Fussell, Northwestern
- 27. Jamare Glasker, Maryland
- 28. Chance Rucker, Michigan State
- 29. Andre Jordan Jr., UCLA
- 30. Jaylen Bowden, Minnesota
The final tier consists of five players who will likely play a big role in 2025, but I have serious questions about their talent. Bowden could wind up being Minnesota's top corner after transferring in from NC Central, but he has some serious questions to answer first.