Bowl projections: Gophers against LSU, West Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse?
The Gophers lost their first football game since September on Saturday against Rutgers and it's stinging them in the bowl projections. They still sit at 6-4 for the season, which means they will play in a bowl game after the regular season. And despite the disappointing loss to the Scarlet Knights, they're still tied for fifth in the Big Ten, which could lead to some exciting opportunities this winter. Let's dive into the latest bowl projections...
Dec. 27 Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Tex. vs. West Virginia
The Gophers have never played in the Armed Forces Bowl. Action Network's Brett McMurphy projects that they could face West Virginia, a team that they recently played against in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This game is played at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which is TCU's home field. A postseason game against the Mountaineers wouldn't be the worst outcome.
Jan. 3 Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. vs. Louisville
The Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina has become viral for its post-game mayo bath instead of the traditional Gatorade bath. ESPN's Mark Schlabach projects that Minnesota could face off against former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and his alma mater Louisville in early 2025.
Dec. 30 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. vs. LSU
The Music City Bowl is usually for the first or second-best Big Ten team that doesn't get invited to a New Year's Six bowl, or in this season's case, the College Football Playoff. Despite the disappointing loss to Rutgers, this scenario is still on the table for Minnesota. A late-December game in Nashville against LSU would be something that any Gophers fan would've signed up for in the preseason.
Jan. 3 Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. vs. Syracuse
Bud Crawford from 247Sports is one of two people who think Minnesota could be playing in the Carolina Panthers' home stadium this winter. The Gophers most recently played Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl and the 2013 Texas Bowl.