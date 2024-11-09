Gophers offense stalls out in frustrating road loss to Rutgers
The Gophers football team traveled to Rutgers as six-point favorites and carrying a four-game winning streak, but none of that mattered as they tripped up, falling 26-19 to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J.
There were plenty of storylines heading into Saturday's game between Minnesota and Rutgers. It was former Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis' first game against his former team, and there are a plethora of connections between both coaching staffs.
Minnesota struck first on an 18-yard touchdown run from Darius Taylor, but Kaliakmanis came out of the gates with something to prove. His day started 12 for 15 for 146 yards and two touchdown passes, and the Scarlet Knights jumped out to an early 14-9 lead.
Kaliakmanis' first mistake came when Gophers cornerback Ethan Robinson picked him off in the red zone. Minnesota wasn't able to take advantage with any points, but it clearly took the former Gophers quarterback off his game, and the score remained 14-9 heading into halftime.
The Gophers came out of halftime with the football and some urgency. Brosmer drove down the field and went 6 for 6 for 58 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Major, and Minnesota regained a 16-14 lead.
The second half then became a defensive slugfest. Minnesota had the ball with just under nine minutes with an opportunity to ice the game, but that quickly changed when tight end Jameson Geers fumbled the ball and Rutgers pounced on it. Two plays later, Kaliakmanis hit Ian Strong for a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the Scarlet Knights a 21-16 edge.
The Gophers offense continued to struggle, and Brosmer was sacked for the fourth time, but it came in the end zone, resulting in a Rutgers safety as the deficit grew to 23-17. The fumble flipped momentum, and Minnesota was never able to find it again.
Kaliakmanis finished 17 for 33 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Gophers offense was outgained 349-297, and Rutgers just outexecuted them for 60 minutes in all three facets of the game.
Minnesota now heads into the bye week 6-3. This game was an opportunity to solidify its standing as the fifth-place team in the Big Ten, but the Gophers now fall back into the middle of the conference. They will now have two weeks to prepare for a showdown at Huntington Bank Stadium against a top-10 Penn State team.