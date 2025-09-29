All Gophers

Bowl projections: What's the Gophers' outlook after thrilling win over Rutgers

Minnesota is a perfect 1-0 in conference play after Saturday's win over the Scarlet Knights.

Tony Liebert

Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates his interception against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates his interception against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
The Gophers opened Big Ten play with a much-needed come-from-behind win against Rutgers, and they're now 3-1 heading into a marquee matchup with No. 1 Ohio State. With 25% of their regular-season games in the books, let's take a look at where the experts think they could go bowling this winter.

Gophers bowl game projections

The five major bowl game projections have the Gophers all over the place. The GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit, Michigan, is a place Minnesota fans have become notoriously familiar with, and it's the common destination after last week's win over Rutgers.

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) and head coach P.J. Fleck hold up the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after defeating the Bowling Green Falcons at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Big Ten outlook

The Gophers' nonconference loss at Cal does not impact their conference standings. After their Big Ten opening win over Rutgers, they're one of six teams with an unbeaten record. There was likely no result more notable than Oregon's win at Penn State in Week 5, and we're starting to get a clear picture of who the contenders are in the conference.

Big Ten standings after Week 5 / Picture via: ESPN

Indiana continues to impress with another impressive win at Iowa, while Illinois bounced back nicely with a much-needed home win over USC.

Maryland faces an interesting test in Week 6 at home against Washington, while Michigan State and Nebraska meet in a pivotal battle between 0-1 teams. Minnesota's meeting with No. 1 Ohio State is arguably the most intriguing Big Ten game this upcoming week.

Liebert's post-Week 5 Big Ten power rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Indiana
  4. Penn State
  5. Illinois
  6. Michigan
  7. Minnesota
  8. USC
  9. Nebraska
  10. Washington
  11. Maryland
  12. Iowa
  13. Michigan State
  14. Rutgers
  15. Northwestern
  16. Purdue
  17. Wisconsin
  18. UCLA

Overall outlook

Minnesota's loss to Cal looked questionable this time last week, but the Golden Bears bounced back with a road win at Boston College. It was incredibly important for Minnesota to find a way to beat Rutgers with this week's monumental task at Ohio State. The Gophers look like a middle-tier Big Ten team thus far, but they have an opportunity to pull off a shocking upset and change their outlook this week against the Buckeyes.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

