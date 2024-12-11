Broadcast team revealed for Minnesota-Virginia Tech Duke's Mayo Bowl
We are still more than three weeks away from the Gophers' Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup with Virginia Tech, but the broadcast team has been revealed.
Like most every other bowl game, Minnesota-Virginia Tech will be broadcast on ESPN. The play-by-play announcer will be Matt Barrie, the color commentator will be former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen, and the sideline reporter will be Harry Lyles Jr.
The Big Ten no longer has a TV deal with ESPN, so the Gophers are rarely broadcast on the network. Last year's Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green was their last game on ESPN. Anyone who remembers that game would remember the broadcast repeatedly mentioning Minnesota QB Cole Kramer's fiancee like she was Taylor Swift.
The placement of the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3 as the second-to-last bowl game of the season gives ESPN the opportunity to put one of their top teams on the broadcast. Barrie, Mullen and Lyles typically did ESPN's Friday night games during the regular season.
Mullen has been working with ESPN since he was let go by Florida following the 2021 season. He has experience working with top quarterbacks like Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Anthony Richardson as a head coach, so it will be interesting to hear his perspective on the Gophers and Max Brosmer.
Barrie is one of the most well-respected broadcasters at ESPN, so it should make for a fun broadcast. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT following the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between North Texas and Texas State.