Why Minnesota should look at this Big 12 transfer wide receiver

Upgrading the wide receiver position should be near the top of Minnesota's offseason needs. Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown is potentially a player the Gophers could pursue this winter.

Brown led the Wildcats with 41 catches for 712 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He even added seven carries for 116 rushing yards and one more touchdown on the ground. On Tuesday, he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal next month when it officially opens on Jan. 2 for all Division I players.

Thank you Kansas State.❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4jgYUsKD0 — jayce brown (@jaycebrownn) December 16, 2025

Listed at 6-foot, 179 pounds, Brown was very under-recruiting coming out of Choctawhatchee High School in Florida. Kansas State was his only Power Conference offer. He was quickly a difference maker in Manhattan with 437 receiving yards as a true freshman. His number improved to 47 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

In 2025, he played 64% of his 392 offensive snaps in the slot. He received a 75.0 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He will have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal, but if Minnesota truly wants Drake Lindsey to reach his full potential in 2026, they need to spend big on a portal receiver like Brown.

Returning Gophers receiver Jalen Smith played only 25.7% of his 291 offensive snaps in the slot in the 2025 regular season, and Javon Tracy was at 15.8%. A slot receiver with Brown's production could be exactly what Minnesota's wide receiver room needs in 2026.

After wide receivers Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Legend Lyons and Quentin Redding all revealed their intentions of entering the portal, Minnesota desperately needs to add depth at the postition.

Brown is already followed on X by Gophers wide receivers coach Matt Simon and director of defensive scouting Chase Gallagher, so maybe Minnesota is already in communication with Brown. Ultimately, he's a player that I think they should look at this winter as they look to find Lindsey some more offensive weapons.

