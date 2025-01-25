Can Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai be the Gophers' left tackle of the future?
Washington transfer offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai chose Minnesota over top offers from Alabama, Southern Cal and North Carolina. As the Gophers look to replace longtime starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery, Tafai could be the favorite to fill his spot.
Tafai is a native of Lawndale, California and he played his prep football at Leuzinger High School. He was the 1,047th-best recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and he was pursued heavily by Oregon, Utah and Arizona among others before choosing the Huskies.
After redshirting in 2023, Tafai got a chance in 2024 with new head coach Jedd Fisch. He started four games at left tackle and played 280 total snaps at the position. He struggled to find consistency and compiled a 38.5 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He allowed 11 pressures and two sacks on 160 pass-blocking snaps.
Despite the struggles, 247Sports still ranked him as the 23rd-best offensive tackle in his winter's transfer portal. On3 is substantially lower on him, ranking him as the 903rd-best overall transfer in the country.
Ersery has been Minnesota's starting left tackle for each of the last three seasons. Tafai is the only player on the roster who started games at left tackle at the Division I level last season. There are a lot of differing opinions on his potential, but the Gophers giving him a shot at left tackle in 2025 could make a lot of sense.
UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall also has experience at the left tackle position, but that was during the 2022 season at Kent State. Minnesota's other option would be giving redshirt freshman Nathan Roy an opportunity, but he hasn't started a Division I game at any position. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan has a lot of options with versatility
to play multiple positions, but Tafai looks like the clearest choice to be their left tackle in 2025.