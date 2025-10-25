Celebrity guest the only one on GameDay to pick Minnesota
The Gophers' annual rivalry matchup against Iowa received the pick treatment on ESPN's weekly College GameDay show. Guest picker Nate Bargatze was the only person to pick Minnesota to pull of the upset.
"I've got the Hawkeyes because they're going to play good defense and just enough offense," Nick Saban said.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
"Can't you just picture, we're sitting down, watching this game. It's the third or fourth quarter, it's like 16 to 12? It's got that 16-12 vibe," Kirk Herbstreit added.
Latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook view Iowa as an 8.5-point favorite. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on CBS.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.