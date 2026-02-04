Cooper DeJean Still 'Sick' Over Gophers-Iowa Fair Catch Controversy
It has been more than 830 days since the Gophers beat Iowa at Kinnick Stadium 12-10 on October 21, 2023. It was a significant win for Minnesota, which had not won in Iowa City since 1999 before that game, and the Hawkeyes still can't seem to believe the result.
Iowa defensive back and punt returner Cooper DeJean had a controversial touchdown late in the fourth quarter that was called back due to an invalid fair catch signal. The Hawkeyes threw an interception three plays later, and Minnesota won 12-10.
DeJean proceeded to get drafted 40th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He won the Super Bowl as a rookie, and he's now rumored to be dating WWE superstar Nikki Bella.
Despite all of his success, ESPN media personality Pat McAfee asked DeJean about the controversial punt return during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show at Super Bowl week in California on Wednesday.
"It still makes me sick to this day... I wasn't even waving for a fair catch, unfortunately. That wasn't even what they were reviewing the play for," DeJean responded. "I've never heard about the invalid fair catch call before in my life, to be honest, before that day."
Iowa gotten the better end of the rivalry since the 2023 game. The Hawkeyes have dominated the Gophers by a combined score of 72-17 over the last two seasons. DeJean was a first-team All-Pro in just his second NFL season, but he still can't get over losing to Minnesota as a senior.
The Gophers will look to have a better performance in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale in 2026 when they host the Hawkeyes on Oct. 24 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 8 next season.
