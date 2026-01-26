The Gophers Will Have Three Former Players in This Year's Super Bowl

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl 60, and the Gophers will have three former players suiting up for the big game.

Boye Mafe, DE (Seahawks)

Mafe starred for the Gophers from 2017 to 2021. He totaled 87 total tackles, 15 sacks and 85 QB pressures before getting selected by Seattle with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Hopkins, Minnesota native has seen his production drop a little bit this season with only 31 total tackles and 2 sacks, but he has been one of Seattle's most productive pass rushers since entering the league.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Kallerup, TE (Seahawks)

Kallerup joined Minnesota as a preferred walk-on (PWO) in the class of 2019 after starring at Wayzata High School. He was a great developmental story for the Gophers, seeing his role grow year over year into becoming an elite run-blocking tight end. After joining the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), he has done the same in Seattle. He does not have a catch this season, but he has 204 snaps in his rookie season. He has played 13 total snaps in the postseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Kallerup (89) is tackled after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jack Gibbens, LB (Patriots)

Gibbens played just one season with the Gophers after four years at the FCS level with Abilene Christian. He led Minnesota with 92 total tackles in 2021, which was one of the program's best defenses under P.J. Fleck. He joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2022, and he eventually earned a starting role. This season is his first in New England with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel. He was third on the team with 81 total tackles in the regular season.

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) tackles for a fumble against New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Gophers' Super Bowl history

The last former Gophers player to earn a Super Bowl ring was kicker Ryan Santoso with the Rams in 2022. Before that, it was Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson with the Buccaneers in 2021. There's obviously guaranteed to be at least one player going home with a Super Bowl ring this year.

