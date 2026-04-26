Current Gophers Ranked by 2027 NFL Draft Potential

Deven Eastern was the lone Gophers player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which extended a streak of eight consecutive years with a player from the program hearing their name called. Let's rank the top five players on the current roster who have the best chance of keeping the streak going at the 2027 NFL Draft.

1. Anthony Smith, DL

Smith was probably the best NFL prospect on the 2025 Gophers roster, so that will certainly be the case again in 2026. A way-too-early big board for the 2027 NFL Draft from CBS Sports already ranks Smith as the 21st-best prospect in the class. If he continues to show improvement this season with Minnesota, he has a legit chance to hear his name called in the top 50 picks of next spring's draft.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Darius Taylor, RB

Taylor probably would've been selected in the 2026 NFL Draft if he had entered. Despite numerous injuries throughout his college career, he's still proven himself as a dynamic offensive weapon when healthy. He has more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 20+ touchdowns in his college career. If he's able to put it all together this season, he could be one of the top running backs off the board.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

3. Kerry Brown, S

Minnesota has a great track record of sending safeties to the NFL. Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin have all been drafted since P.J. Fleck became head coach, and Brown could be next in line. With Koi Perich gone, Brown now projects as the star of the Gophers' secondary. He already has two years of starting experience, and another big year in 2026 could quickly shoot him up draft boards.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Nathan Roy, OT

Roy started all 13 games at left tackle for Minnesota in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He will be eligible for next year's NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season in 2026. He showed serious promise last season as one of the Gophers' most consistent offensive linemen. If he takes another big step in year two as a starter, he could quickly become a hot name in next year's draft cycle.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Nathan Roy (50) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. Karter Menz, Edge

Menz had a breakout 2025 season with 25 QB pressures and 6.5 sacks in his first year as a serious contributor at the collegiate level. The Gophers' defensive line is loaded with the return of Smith, Jaxon Howard, and the addition of Cal's T.J. Bush Jr. from the transfer portal. Menz will have to earn his reps, but he has shown a ton of promise, and he could be a quick riser with another big season in 2026.

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Karter Menz (11) tackles Northwestern State Demons running back Kolbe Burrell (3) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Other players to watch

John Nestor, CB

Greg Johnson, OL

Javon Tracy, WR

Jalen Smith, WR

Xion Chapman, DL

Jaxon Howard, DL

Maverick Baranowski, LB