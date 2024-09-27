Did USC's Lincoln Riley give Minnesota the blueprint to upset Michigan?
Michigan is favored by 10.5 points to beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Ann Arbor on Saturday and those who believe the Gophers can upset the No. 12 Wolverines are few and far between. But what if USC head coach Lincoln Riley created the blueprint for success against the defending national champs?
USC lost 27-24 at Michigan last Saturday. But Riley believes his Trojans would've held Michigan to seven points if they could've prevented a handful of explosive runs by the Wolverines.
“The tape revealed, we saw 47 runs and we played 43 of them like a bunch of bosses, honestly. That’s what it revealed," Riley said. "Now, that doesn't excuse the fact that the three long ones that got out, we've got to make those 10- or 12-yard runs. When somebody runs it that amount of times and are a talented group, they're going to get through clean, like, every now and again. But, we've got to limit those, you know, that's got to be a 10-yard run, 12-yard run. If it is, we probably give up seven points in that game."
Sound familiar, Gophers fans?
Minnesota led Iowa 14-7 in the first half before the defensive mysteriously vanished in the second half and Iowa cruised to a 31-14 win in Minneapolis. The Gophers missed 13 tackles in the game and allowed 272 rushing yards to the Hawkeyes.
Iowa's running plays in the first half went for 0, 5, 1, 23, 1, 2, 2, 13, 6, 1, 1, 2, 21 and 24 yards, respectively. The last two bursts of 20+ yards came as Minnesota backed into a prevent defense as the half wound down.
Iowa's running plays in the second half went for 17, 0, 15, 0, 4, 9, 2, 40, 3, 4, 9, 7, 3, 3, 33, 6, 4, 4, 4, 1, 4, 1, 5, 2, 3, 2, 4, -1 and -7 yards, respectively.
In the end, Iowa had eight rushes go for 10+ yards. Six of them were backbreakers that if the Gophers were able to take away or simply cut in half, the outcome might've been totally different.
Head coach P.J. Fleck has pointed to tackling issues are Minnesota's biggest problem. The Gophers had 20 missed tackles in a loss to North Carolina to open the season and they had 13 against Iowa.
Take away the tackling woes and Minnesota might be 4-0. Hindsight is 20-20, but Michigan is one of the best running teams in the nation and if the tackling is problem it will result in more explosive runs and likely a third loss for Minnesota.
Of course, the Gophers will have to show up on offense to beat Michigan, too. USC's Miller Moss threw the ball 51 times and went for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota's Max Brosmer might need a similar performance if the Gophers hope to win Saturday.