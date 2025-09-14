P.J. Fleck cost the Gophers by refusing to unleash Drake Lindsey
Give California credit for trusting 18-year-old quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The freshman was sensational in the Golden Bears' 27-14 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night.
On the other sideline, head coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh had redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey handcuffed, never allowing the barely 20-year-old take control of the game. The final numbers don't tell the full story.
- Sagapolutele: 24 of 38 for 279 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Lindsey: 19 of 32 for 205 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
The discrepancy in pass attempts was only six in the end, but the reality is that nine of Lindsey's 32 attempts came after they fell behind 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter and Minnesota had no choice but to unshackle their standout quarterback. Before that, Lindsey had 23 pass attempts compared to 36 run plays.
On the flip, side, Cal ran the ball just 13 times before 11 running plays to burn the block with a 10-point lead late in the game. It's clear as day that one team let its talented quarterback decide their fate while the other kept its talented QB caged until disaster struck and it was too late.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The shackles on Lindsey were most notable on numerous 2nd-and-long situations and two critical third-down plays. Look at this...
- Drive 1: 2nd-and-10: 3-yard rush — punt after an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-7
- Drive 2: 3rd-and-3: 0-yard rush — punt
- Drive 4: 2nd-and-4: trick play to Koi Perich for 9-yard loss — punt two plays later
- Drive 6: 2nd-and-15: 3-yard run — bailed out on 3rd-and-12 by a penalty
- Drive 6: 2nd-and-11: 1-yard run — Lindsey intercepted on 3rd-and-10
- Drive 7: 2nd-and-10: 3-yard rush — set up critical 3rd-and-7 (below)
- Drive 7: 3rd-and-7: run for 3-yard loss — sets up missed 51-yard field goal
What happened when the Gophers trusted Lindsey to throw the ball? They scored touchdowns.
On their first touchdown drive, the Gophers faced 2nd-and-long three times and they threw the ball every time. Coincidence that they scored on that drive? On Minnesota's second touchdown drive, the Gophers faced 2nd-and-long twice and they let Lindsey throw the ball both times. Coincidence that they scored again?
Lindsey is clearly good enough to lead the Gophers to a lot of wins, but the fact that Fleck and Harbaugh chose to grind out the game on the ground despite the top two running backs, Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner, being injured is just the latest example of a coaching staff not being able to get out of their own way.
Fleck and Harbaugh have two weeks to let these lessons soak in before they will have to give Lindsey full trust in the October 4 showdown against No. 1 Ohio State.