Drake Lindsey explains why returning to Minnesota was a 'no-brainer'

Earlier this month, Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey revealed his intentions to return to the program in 2026. In the modern college football landscape you never know when a player will enter the transfer portal, but Lindsey has opted to remain loyal to Minnesota.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas native, completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,235 yards, 20 total touchdowns and only six interceptions as a redshirt freshman. He spoke to the local media for the first time since his decision on Wednesday.

"Yeah, really easy. I think when you have relationships with coaches that are so good, and they're continuing to pour into me, pour into the players around me. It's an easy decision, it was a no-brainer for sure," Lindsey said.

After longtime starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was out of eligibility following the 2022 season, Minnesota has had a different Week 1 starting quarterback in three straight seasons. Athan Kaliakmanis was followed by Max Brosmer, and then Lindsey. One consistent aspect in all three seasons was offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.

"Coach Harbaugh was a huge reason why I came here," Lindsey continued. "I think he's developing quarterbacks at a really, really high level. I think Max [Brosmer's] turnaround from even one year with him was huge. [Being] able to make the [Vikings] as a UDFA is really hard, and I think Minnesota had a huge part to do with that."

Lindsey will enter 2026 as Minnesota's first second-year starter since Morgan in the 2022 season. Head coach P.J. Fleck has revealed that Lindsey has a voice in the Gophers' team-building strategy in the transfer portal this offseason, and having some stability at the quarterback position will certainly help make Minnesota look like a more attractive destination.

The Gophers have already seen five wide receivers announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, including Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Legend Lyons and Quentin Redding. Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy are expected to be back for next season, but Lindsey could use some more weapons to potentially throw to as a redshirt sophomore.

Minnesota's offense ranked 115th in FBS with only 19.4 points per game in the regular season. With Lindsey and Harbaugh back for another season, they will have to make significant improvements if they want to build on their 7-5 record.

