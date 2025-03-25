Early impressions from Gophers spring practice: Drake Lindsey's job to lose?
Gophers football held its first spring practice open to the media and Dinkytown Athletes members on Tuesday. All eyes were on a new-look quarterback room, but there was plenty of talent all over the field.
Drake Lindsey
There was no player that stood out more than Lindsey. Minnesota's redshirt freshman quarterback is competing against Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron for starting duties this fall. You never want to make too many conclusions from a March football practice, but Lindsey was getting the majority of first-team reps and looked like a starting quarterback.
His arm talent will be talked about ad nauseam between now and when Minnesota finally kicks off its 2025 season, but it's the first thing you notice when you watch him play. His size makes him stand out like a sore thumb, and things continue to trend in the way of him getting the keys to the Gophers' offense in 2025.
Offensive line rotations
Minnesota revamped its offensive line in the transfer portal this offseason. At Tuesday's practice, there were at least nine players rotating in with the first team. The most notable development might've been last year's starting center Greg Johnson getting a lot of reps at guard. Brett Carroll and Tony Nelson saw a handful of reps at center, but if Minnesota wants Johnson at guard, it could mix up their entire 2025 outlook up front. Redshirt freshman Nathan Roy was also getting plenty of work at tackle, and overall, it looks far too early to project what their starting offensive line could look like.
Niko Medved
This isn't a story about Gophers basketball, but on the same day Medved was officially introduced as the school's new men's basketball coach, he found time to head over to the football practice facility and check things out. P.J. Fleck let him say a few words, but it's even more evidence that Medved is truly a Gopher through and through.
Will there be a spring game?
Minnesota will not have a spring game available to the public this season, which is becoming a trend across college football. But their next practice open to the public will be on April 15, and that will be for all fans, whether you're a Dinkytown Athletes member or not.