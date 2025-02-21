Ex-Gophers DL coach delivers powerful message in first NFL press conference
Former Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III accepted the same position with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason. He was known for his energy during his two seasons at Minnesota as a coach, and he’s already shown that off in just his first press conference at the NFL level.
At 27 years old, DeLattiboudere quickly became one of the most well-respected position coaches in the Big Ten. He played at Minnesota as a defensive lineman from 2015-19, but he continues to climb rapidly through the coaching ranks. He had a powerful answer when asked where his energy comes from at his introductory press conference with the Cardinals.
“I think it’s just having a passion for life. I’ve had a lot of really close friends who have passed away over my time from college all the way up until this point,” DeLattiboudere said. “One of them being Eric Walker. He was one of my best friends in college; he ran track at the University of Minnesota and he passed away in a tragic car accident. That happened when I was at Akron, actually two days before the first game I ever coached as a position coach. It clicked something in my mind that I knew I’m not just living for me, I’m living for other people.”
With stops at Charlotte, Akron, and Oregon as a coach, DeLattiboudere has made his presence felt everywhere he’s been. He will now coach under Cardinals defensive coordinator and former teammate Nick Rallis, who was a linebacker at Minnesota from 2013-16.
“I understand now that I am a husband, I’m a soon-to-be father, I’m a friend, I’m a son. I have so many roles, but I’m also a coach, so I’ve got to pour into these cups of these many that are sitting in the room because they’re going to go through things and I’ve got to be able to inspire them when they think it’s going to be bleak,” he continued. “I’ve got to make sure that I’m sun in the clouds, or I’m sun in the sunshine. It doesn’t matter; I’ve got to be consistent every single day.”
Anybody who has been around DeLattiboudere or seen him coach knows that he has an incredibly bright future as a football coach. It’s obvious that he does it all for something much bigger than himself.
