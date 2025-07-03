Ex-Gophers QB has high expectations for Drake Lindsey: 'He's special'
Former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was recently on the Go Gopher Podcast with the voice of Minnesota football, Mike Grimm. They discussed a multitude of topics, but none were more notable than Morgan's praise for projected Gophers starting quarterback Drake Lindsey.
Morgan is no longer playing football, and he has transitioned into a career in coaching. He continues to work with the Minnesota program, and he specializes in working with quarterbacks statewide under his new company, QBMotion Midwest.
"I have been able to train with [Lindsey] a few times, but really just kinda been a friend with him too. I think he's special," Morgan said. "Again. It goes back to the development they have there at the QB position. From him being able to learn from Max [Brosmer] was a huge bonus. Coach Harbaugh and Keegan O'Hara do a great job with the quarterbacks and developing Drake."
Morgan was a four-year starter for the Gophers, and his name is all over the program record books. His 33 career wins are the most for a QB in program history, and his 9,454 passing yards rank second. He continued to have high praise for Lindsey's skill set.
"Drake has a huge arm, and what he can do with command, he's aggressive. To push the ball vertically down the field is what it looks like from an outsider's perspective," Morgan continued. "I am excited for him, man, I think he's going to have a great year. They have a great cast around him. What they do offensively is unique. He's running an NFL-style offense. He's got a lot of command and a lot of control at the line of scrimmage."
Lindsey had an impressive spring season with Minnesota, beating out Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron for the starting job. All signs point towards the 2023 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, being the Gophers' QB1 as a redshirt freshman.
"It takes a smart and special quarterback to be able to do that and handle all of that, especially as a redshirt freshman. Just seeing what he's done and talking to him a little bit, I think he's going to have a very bright future," Morgan said. "I do hope he breaks whatever records I have, or Adam Weber has, and becomes the top dog for Minnesota Gophers quarterbacks."
It's hard to have high expectations for a player who has attempted only five passes in his college career, but everyone who has been around Lindsey seems to rave about his potential.