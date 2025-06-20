Ex-Gophers QB Max Brosmer draws high praise from Vikings' head coach
Former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, now a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings, recently drew some high praise from head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"I think Max is as smart as any young player that I've been around," O'Connell said. "Really hadn't been exposed to a lot of reps this spring, but his ownership of the information (is) kind of right on par."
After one season as the Gophers' starter, Brosmer — who began his college career at FCS New Hampshire — went undrafted and signed with the Vikings, who gave him $246,000 in guaranteed money to stay in the Twin Cities. Heading into training camp, he'll compete with veteran Brett Rypien for Minnesota's QB3 job behind J.J. McCarthy and backup Sam Howell.
Even if Brosmer doesn't end up making the Vikings' 53-man roster, it seems likely that they'll want to keep him around on the practice squad. Although he lacks high-end physical traits, the 24-year-old has the football IQ, processing ability, and accuracy to potentially carve out a career as a backup in the NFL.
O'Connell has had good things to say about Brosmer going back to the Vikings' rookie minicamp in early May. He noted that he evaluated Brosmer at consecutive Gophers Pro Days in 2024 and 2025 and felt good about bringing him in this year to develop. After that rookie minicamp, Brosmer spoke about the path that led to him landing with the Vikings.
It'll be interesting to track how Brosmer does when training camp begins in a little over a month.