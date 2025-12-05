Commanders vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Minnesota Get Back on Track?)
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to put some points on the board after a shutout loss in Seattle last week. They’ve now lost four in a row and six of their last seven after a 3-2 start to the season.
On the other side, the Washington Commanders went for the win in overtime on Sunday Night Football but couldn’t convert the two-point attempt as their losing streak stretched to seven.
The oddsmakers have the Vikings as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Commanders vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +1.5 (-105)
- Vikings -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +110
- Vikings: -130
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, while the total has come down a point.
Which team will get back on track on Sunday?
Commanders vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Commanders vs. Vikings betting preview:
Neither offense has much to be inspired about outside of Jefferson against a weak passing defense. While he may get his fair share against Washington, the Vikings still haven’t scored more than 19 points in the last four weeks with a total of 42 points in that span.
Washington is capable of putting up some points, but I’m looking to the under in this one.
Pick: Under 41.5 (-108)
This should be a lower-scoring game in Minnesota, but I do feel a bit more confident in the Vikings at home than I did earlier in the week with J.J. McCarthy good to go.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 20, Commanders 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
