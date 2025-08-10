Ex-Gophers QB Max Brosmer throws touchdown in NFL preseason debut
Former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, now an undrafted rookie with the Vikings, threw a touchdown pass in his NFL preseason debut on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Brosmer entered the Vikings' win over the Texans in the fourth quarter with great field position after an interception. He benefited from a roughing the passer call that extended that possession, but then he showed some of his abilities. On third and 7, Brosmer delivered an accurate strike over the middle of the field to fellow rookie Myles Price for a 15-yard gain.
Two plays later, Brosmer appeared to throw a TD to Dontae Fleming, but it was overturned to an incompletion upon review. No worries — on fourth and goal from the 3, Brosmer surveyed the field and found Price open in the end zone, extending the Vikings' lead to 20-10.
Brosmer's next snap didn't go as smoothly, as he fumbled the exchange from his center for a turnover. On his final opportunity, Brosmer connected on an 18-yard completion to Fleming. Then the Vikings elected to kneel it out from inside the Texans' 10 because it was after the two-minute warning.
In total, the former Minnesota QB went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought Max did a pretty darn good job coming in there and putting the ball in the end zone," head coach Kevin O'Connell said afterwards.
Starter J.J. McCarthy, who cameras showed celebrating after Brosmer's touchdown pass, said he was "so jacked up" for his teammate.
"That guy works so hard," McCarthy said. "He's in the building all the time. And you love seeing guys like that succeed. It's unfortunate he didn't get that last little drive to go do some more, but I gotta respect KO's decision on kneeling that thing out. It was just awesome to see him go out there and shine, because he puts in the work."
Brosmer, who spent one season with the Gophers after five years at FCS New Hampshire, is currently the fourth quarterback on the Vikings' depth chart behind McCarthy, Sam Howell, and Brett Rypien. But he's got a shot to move up if he plays well over the course of the preseason, and Saturday was a good start.
"It was cool," Brosmer said. "We put a ton of work in since OTAs and minicamp, and it's difficult learning this offense. It's one of the more difficult offenses to learn in the country. I thought my receivers and my O-line, all the rookies did an amazing job leading up to this. Us being able to come in the fourth quarter and do our job with what we had, what else could you ask for? It was an unbelievable experience."
Brosmer figures to play quite a bit in the Vikings' two remaining preseason games against the Patriots and Titans. He'll look to continue making a push for a spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster.