Five takeaways from Gophers' Week 3 win over Nevada
Everything seemed to click for the Gophers football team in its second straight shutout victory in Week 3, blowing out Nevada 27-0. With a pivotal game against Iowa on the horizon, the win should provide Minnesota with some much-needed momentum.
Greg Harbaugh Jr. has opened up the Gophers' playbook
Harbaugh is entering his second season as the Gophers' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His first year did not go smoothly last year as Minnesota was the 110th-ranked scoring offense in college football. After an uninspiring offensive performance in Week 1 against North Carolina, there was a lot of criticism for the offensive scheme once again.
Minnesota's gameplan against Nevada was arguably the most dynamic of Harbaugh's tenure as play caller. It looks quarterback Max Brosmer has finally gained his trust. Between wildcat formations and getting all of the offensive weapons involved, the offense looked creative and dynamic, which is something that has been hard to say in the last 15 games for the Gophers offense.
Elijah Spencer looks like a true WR2
Spencer transferred to Minnesota in 2023 from Charlotte. His first year did not go as planned, with only nine catches for 65 yards and three touchdowns. Saturday was arguably his best game in a Gophers uniform with four catches for 54 yards and he now has eight receptions for 134 yards in three games so far on the season.
While Daniel Jackson has gotten out to a relatively slow start, there is still no doubt that he is the Gophers' preffered No. 1 option, but Spencer adds a dynamic to the offense that they've not had since 2019 with Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman — a true No. 2 wide receiver.
Minnesota is loaded at safety
Redshirt freshman safety Kerry Brown reeled in two interceptions against Nevada, which are the first two of his career. He has emerged this season as one of five safeties to play meaningful snaps.
Coleman Bryson broke out two seasons ago as the defensive MVP in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse; Koi Perich and Aidan Gousby broke out last week with two interceptions; and veteran Darius Green is the most experienced after starting 11 games last season. All five players continue to get time in the back-end of the defense, and Minnesota continues to attempt to replace Tyler Nubin.
Darius Taylor solves run-game issues
Minnesota ran the ball 12 times for 33 yards in the first half. The Gophers' season high for rushing yards heading into Saturday was only 116, which is very abnormal for a P.J. Fleck-led team. They averaged 2.4 yards per carry in Week 1 and 3.1 in Week 2. Heading into Week 3, they ranked 110th in college football, averaging only 97.5 rushing yards per game.
That all was solved after an 80-yard touchdown run from Taylor. It seemed like only a matter of time before he broke one, and it's fair to expect Minnesota's rushing attack to only improve as the season goes on. The U finished the day with a season-high 195 yards on the ground.
Have the Gophers improved or does Nevada stink?
After a blowout win against a nonconference opponent like Nevada, it's fair to question how good of an opponent it is. First off, the Wolf Pack are a much better team than Rhode Island. I think what we saw Saturday was a team that played four football games before the third week of September.
Nevada played in Week Zero against SMU, and most teams that played that week have already had a bye. I think they've proved to be much better than their last-place placement in the preseason Mountain West coach's poll, and this was a case of being tired, but that still should not take away from Minnesota's performance.