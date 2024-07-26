Fleck focused on building the best team, not being the highest bidder
Last offseason was arguably P.J. Fleck's most successful from a team-building aspect since taking over the Gophers in 2017. Their 33rd-ranked high school recruiting class is the best during his tenure and their transfer portal class ranked 22nd nationally.
The transfer portal and NIL have completely changed the outlook of building a championship-contending team in modern college football. Despite the ever-changing landscape, Fleck and the Gophers are focused on finding players that fit their system and not the best talent their NIL money can buy.
"We just had the best recruiting class that we've had at Minnesota and it wasn't because maybe we were the highest bidder, it's because we had the right fit for our program," Fleck said. "I think Michigan proved this last year, team, team, team. You build the best team, you have a chance to win."
Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan showed a balance between the transfer portal and high school recruiting. In 2023 they lost 14 players to the portal and added 10. In 2022 they lost 11 players to the portal and added only three. In 2024 they won the national championship. Fleck and the Gophers seem keen on taking a similar approach.
The biggest difference between the Gophers' recruiting early in the Fleck era and now might be recruiting in-state. According to 247Sports composite rankings, the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota from 2018-2023 opted to sign elsewhere coming out of high school.
Fast-forward to this season, the Gophers will have the No. 1 in-state recruits from the 2019, 2023 and 2024 class on the roster. The No. 1 player in Minnesota for the graduating classes of 2025 and 2026, respectively, are also verbally committed to the program.
"That was something that we talked about at the beginning when we got here. We really wanted to recruit Minnesota at a really high level, and I think we've done that," Fleck said. "Last year we had the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota, No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin, and the No. 1 player in the state of North Dakota all committed to the Gophers. If you look out right now two years out to 2026, the No. 1 player is already committed to Minnesota."
Talent acquisition is a major part of the job for a college football coach. The improved success of the Gophers' official NIL collective, Dinkytown Athletes, has helped the football program remain competitive when it comes to adding to the most talent possible — even if they aren't going to win a bidding war against the deep pockets of college football powerhouses.