Former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron commits to Gophers
Just as our own Tony Liebert suggested as a possiblity, the Gophers have landed a commitment from now-former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron.
Pyron, who has two years of eligibility remaining, comes to the University of Minnesota in a position to compete with Drake Lindsey, who will be a sophomore next season, for the starting job. Dylan Wittke, Max Shikenjanski and Jeremiah Finaly round out the QB room.
Pyron made two starts and appeared in three games as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets in 2022, completing 59.8% of his passes for 565 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was jumped by Haynes King and later Aaron Philo on the depth chart, but he made one start this season against Notre Dame and completed 20-of-36 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
"Multiple people on the coaching staff and people who are around the team continue to praise returning freshman Drake Lindsey," Gophers On SI's Tony Liebert wrote earlier Wednesday. "If everything goes right, I think the Gophers want him to be their starting quarterback next season, but I also believe they learned their lesson in 2023 when there was not much depth behind Athan Kaliakmanis and they don't want to put all of their eggs in the Lindsey basket just yet."
As a high school recruit in Alabama, Pyron was a four-star prospect and ranked 18th among quarterbacks nationally in the class of 2022.