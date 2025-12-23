Four Gophers starters confirm they’ll return for 2026 season

Gophers football received an early Christmas present on Tuesday, as starters John Nestor, Nathan Roy, Kerry Brown and Greg Johnson all confirmed via the team's official NIL collective, Dinkytown Athletes, that they will return to Minnesota next season in 2026.

John Nestor, CB

Nestor opted to transfer north to Minnesota after two seasons at Iowa. He was arguably the Gophers' most effective defensive player, and transfer portal addition during the 2025 regular season. He finished as the highest-graded defensive player on Pro Football Focus (PFF), at 77.9. He finished the season with 47 total tackles and five interceptions. 2026 will be his last year of college eligibility, and he'll enter the season as Minnesota's clear No. 1 option at cornerback.

Nathan Roy, LT

Roy started all 12 games for Minnesota this season as a redshirt freshman. 11 of the games came at left tackle, and he played one at right tackle. He was one of the most highly-touted high school recruits to ever sign with the Gophers as a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, and he has arguably lived up to the hype so far. He has a chance to take another big leap in 2026.

Kerry Brown, S

Brown is often overlooked, as the 'other safety' alongside Koi Perich, but has been just as productive, if not better. He was fourth on the team with 55 total tackles this season as a redshirt sophomore, and he also added two interceptions. He has two more years of college eligibility to prove he's the next Gophers safety who deserves a chance in the NFL.

Greg Johnson, OL

Hailing from Prior Lake, Minnesota, Johnson started two games at left guard for the Gophers in 2023 as a true freshman. He started all 13 at center in 2024, and then he moved around with 10 starts at left guard, one at right tackle and one at left tackle in this year's regular season. He will be one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Big Ten next season with nearly 2,000 career snaps.

What's next?

Dinkytown Athletes announced that only four announcements were on Tuesday, but there is more coming in the following days and weeks. All focus now shifts towards players such as Darius Taylor, Koi Perich, and Anthony Smith, who all have the option to return next season.

Cub Foods has been a huge financial partner in Minnesota, having a successful offseason so far when it comes to player retention and Tuesday was a huge start.

