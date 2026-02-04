Why You Should Be Careful Buying Into Perry Thompson’s Early Success at Minnesota

Auburn transfer wide receiver Perry Thompson was the Gophers' big splash in the portal this offseason. Both On3 and 247Sports rated him as the second-best player they added, behind only FIU defensive lineman Xion Chapman. There's plenty of reason to be skeptical about him living up to the hype at Minnesota, and here's why.

High school career

Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Thompson was a highly-touted high school prospect in Foley, Alabama. He finished his prep career with 207 receptions for 2,616 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He originally verbally committed to Alabama in June 2022, before flipping to in-state rival Auburn roughly 13 months later in July 2023.

“Nick Saban is a good coach, all the stuff he has in college football and all that, but I know he specializes in DBs, and my main position is receiver. I know Hugh Freeze has a background of developing receivers at a higher level. Just that, how he gets receivers to their highest point," Thompson said about his decision.

Thompson was viewed as a five-star prospect for much of the process, but finished as a four-star and the No. 44 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Auburn career

Thompson immediately got an opportunity at Auburn as a true freshman in 2024. He played 103 total snaps and finished the season with five catches for 126 yards and one touchdown. His 48 routes run ranked 10th on the team, and he finished with a 64.3 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

His role grew substantially in 2025 with 404 total snaps, but he finished the season with only 17 receptions for 154 yards. His 226 route run ranked fourth-most on the team, and his offensive PFF grade dropped to 52.6 on the season.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) runs through plays during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fit with Minnesota

Auburn fired Freeze after the 2025 season, and Thompson went to the transfer portal. He wasn't able to find the development he was hoping for with the Tigers, but 247Sports rated him as a four-star transfer, the 138th-best player in the portal and the 36th-best receiver.

With Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy back at Minnesota in 2026, Thompson is slated to compete with Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings, Tulsa's Zion Steptoe, and returning players like Donielle Hayes and Bradley Martino for a role in the Gophers' receiver room next season.

Thompson hasn't had more than 100 yards in a football game since Oct. 5, 2023, in his senior year of high school. His best game so far in college was four receptions for 60 yards against Missouri. The biggest reason he was rated so highly in the transfer portal was his high school performance.

There's a good reason why Thompson was rated so highly to begin with. He has all the traits you want to see in an elite receiver, but I am taking a wait-and-see approach for his outlook with the Gophers in 2026. He had 17 catches as Auburn's WR3 in 2025. If everything works to plan, that's a similar role he might have with the Gophers next season. He will give Minnesota another dynamic weapon, but he needs to show consistency before living up to his four-star potential.

