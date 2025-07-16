Future draft pick? Gophers star Perich says ‘dream was to play for Vikings’
Minnesota superstar sophomore Koi Perich was asked on Wednesday if his dream was to play for the Gophers, and he responded with a simple, "No." His eyes were always set on the next level and playing for his hometown Vikings.
"No, I didn't watch college football. My dream was to play for the Vikings. I would just skip through college if I could and just gone straight to the Vikings, but you've got to do your three years, and I am willing to do it," Perich said.
Hailing from Esko, Minnesota, Perich was one of the top high school football recruits to ever play in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. 247Sports' Composite rankings had him as a four-star recruit and the 70th-ranked player in the country in the class of 2023. He chose to stay home and play for the Gophers over top offers from Ohio State, Michigan and USC, among others.
Related: Koi Perich and Drake Lindsey's budding friendship leads Gophers into new era
Perich lived up to the hype as a true freshman. He played 424 defensive snaps, earning a team-high 88.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He compiled 46 total tackles and five interceptions.
He showcased his versatility in the return game with more than 500 total yards as a punt and kick returner. The expectation is that he will grow into a two-way role in as a true sophomore with more snaps on the offensive side of the ball, like Travis Hunter popularized for Colorado.
Perich still has to complete two more years of college before being eligibile for the NFL Draft. Connecting a player to a NFL team that far out is a bit uneccesary, but it's clear that he would love to play for his hometown Vikings. If Minnesota is looking for a Harrison Smith predecessor in 2027, Perich could be the perfect target.