Commanders vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Sights on Samuel)
The Washington Commanders are looking to end their seven-game losing streak when they head to Minnesota in Week 14. The Vikings have lost four games in a row themselves, including a 26-0 loss last week and a 23-6 defeat the week prior.
Washington has come close in recent weeks, including a failed two-point try in overtime to win the game on Sunday Night Football.
Which team will get back on track on Sunday?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Commanders vs. Vikings on Sunday, December 7.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Deebo Samuel OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-115)
- Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+225)
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+200)
Deebo Samuel OVER 17.5 Longest Reception (-115)
Deebo Samuel has been a weapon in the passing game in recent weeks for the Commanders.
The veteran wide receiver has had a catch of at least 19 yards in each of the last four weeks, as well as in six of his last eight games. It was a slow start to the season in that regard, but he’s been cashing as of late.
The Vikings don’t exactly have a great passing defense, and have allowed catches of at least 18 yards to seven different receivers this season.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+225)
Samuel has also been getting back to finding the end zone in recent weeks. He didn’t last week in Denver, but had a touchdown in each of his previous two games to bring him up to five scores on the season.
The wide receiver also has one rushing touchdown this year to give him six total scores. He’s a dual threat for the Commanders, and these +225 odds are a little too long in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+200)
Chris Rodriguez Jr. has stepped up in the backfield for the Commanders. After seeing limited action earlier in the season, he’s scored in three of his last four games and four of his last six.
The Vikings have allowed a running back to score in six straight games and eight of 12 contests this season. It was a good start in that regard, but they’ve faded in recent weeks.
I expect Rodriguez Jr. to continue to impress in the backfield and find the end zone for the Commanders.
