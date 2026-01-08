Gophers aggressively targeting transfer portal help at their biggest position of need

The Gophers have been busy since the transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, with 14 players set to join the 2026 roster. They still have a clear need along the interior defensive line, and they have four clear targets as of Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota is set to be loaded at the edge positions with Anthony Smith, Jaxon Howard and Karter Menz all set to return alongside Cal transfer TJ Bush Jr., but there's still a need at the interior. Incoming Marshall transfer Naquan Crowder is the only proven option, and they could use some more help at the position.

Jeremiah Sandiford, Tennessee Tech

Sandiford announced an offer from Minnesota on Wednesday, and he's reportedly visiting campus on Thursday. Listed 6-foot, 270 pounds, he compiled 45 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in two seasons at Tennessee Tech. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and he'd immediately provide the Gophers with depth, as he has the versatility to line up at multiple positions.

Jayden Madkins, Louisiana Tech

It was reported by 247Sports on Thursday that Madkins is expected to visit Minnesota on Friday. Listed at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, he played defensive end and defensive tackle in 2025 at Louisiana Tech, and he finished with 26 total tackles. He has had other stops at Lamar and Tyler Junior College, and he will likely have one year of eligibility remaining.

Jeffrey Manns II, Hutchinson C.C.

Manns is technically not in the transfer portal as a junior college recruit, but he could be the perfect run-plugging nose tackle that Minnesota badly needs. He announced an offer from the Gophers on Wednesday, and he's also hearing from programs such as Kansas and Wisconsin. He will reportedly get on campus for an official visit in the coming days. Listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he had 31 total tackles and four sacks in 2025-26. He'll likely have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Sid Kaba, Marshall

Kaba is reportedly set to visit Minnesota in the coming days, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, he began his career at Western Michigan before transferring to Marshall before the 2025 season. He finished with 18 total tackles and 0.5 sacks last season. He could join his former teammate Crowder and provide some much-needed depth and experience for the Gophers at the position.

