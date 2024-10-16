Gophers' Aireontae Ersery projected as first-round pick in latest NFL mock draft
Minnesota has a potential first-round pick on its offensive line. Fourth-year left tackle Aireontae Ersery is projected to get selected with the No. 27 overall pick in ESPN's latest 2025 NFL mock draft.
Draft analystJordan Reid predicts that Ersery will head to Baltimore and join former Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the Ravens.
"Baltimore loves massive offensive linemen who overwhelm defenders at the point of attack. Ersery is just that, even though his game is still raw," Reid wrote. "He plays with a physical attitude as a run blocker, and his length makes it difficult for blockers to beat him cleanly around the edge. Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari are both in the final years of their contracts, and the Ravens could establish Ersery as the future at left tackle, pairing him with impressive rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten for the foreseeable future."
Since Laurence Maroney was selected with the 21st pick in 2006, Bateman going No. 27 overall to the Ravens in 2021 is Minnesota's only alumni drafted in the first round. Center John Michael Schmitz (Giants), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (Bucs) and safety Tyler Nubin (Giants) were all second-round picks.
The Gophers haven't produced a first round offensive lineman since Brian Williams went 18th overall to the Giants in 1989.
So far this season, Ersery has played 428 snaps, earning a 74.3 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. His pass blocking has received a 78.4 grade while his run blocking is at 68.7. In 121 pass blocking snaps, he has allowed only seven pressures this season.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Ersery is viewed as a top-tier athlete at the position and he has all of the traits to be an elite prospect. His production has dropped slightly from the 84.0 PFF grade he recorded last season, but he's still on his way to hearing his name called very early in next spring's draft.