Gophers blow past Virginia Tech for eighth straight bowl game victory
There were announcers eating ice cream dipped in mayo and running backs throwing touchdown passes, but the Gophers were able to take down Virginia Tech 24-10 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the program's eighth straight bowl game victory.
Things started very shaky for Minnesota. After a muffed punt and three and out and missed a 33-yard field goal attempt, Virginia Tech struck first with a three-yard touchdown run and took an early 7-0 lead.
The early troubles did not stop offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. from going deep into the Gophers' playbook. Minnesota capped off a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from star running back Darius Taylor to Elijah Spencer, evening the game at seven before the second quarter.
Taylor's trick play started a streak of three-straight touchdown drives for the Gophers. Spencer added another receiving touchdown and Taylor ran one in, as Minnesota's lead grew to 21-7. Virginia Tech added a 60-yard field goal before the half and it was 21-10 heading into halftime
The chaos wound down considerably to begin the second half. There were only two punts in the third quarter and zero points, and then a 9:20, 15-play, 66-yard drive from the Gophers was capped off by a 44-yard Dragan Kesich field goal. Minnesota's lead grew to 24-10.
Right when it looked like Minnesota was going to run out the clock and ice the game, Max Brosmer sailed a pass over Spencer and Virginia Tech reeled in an interception. The Gophers' defense did not let the Hokies get back in the game and an interception from cornerback Za'Quan Bryan set them up to cruise to a 24-10 victory.
Brosmer completed 18 passes, giving him 268 completions on the season, which is a single-season program record. He passed Adam Weber who had 258 in the 2007 season. Friday's win gives Fleck a perfect 6-0 record in bowl games at Minnesota and the Gophers have won eight straight as a program.
