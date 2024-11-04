Gophers' bowl game predictions are getting more exciting
With a win over previously-ranked Illinois on Saturday, the Gophers officially became bowl-eligible. Riding a four-game win streak, the Gophers continue to climb the Big Ten standings with just three games left to play this season. So, now that they're bowl-eligible, lets have a look at where experts are picking the Gophers to play later this season.
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30 in Nashville vs. LSU
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Gophers returning to the Music City Bowl for the first time in 19 years. Minnesota featured in the game three times in four years, beating Arkansas and Alabama in 2002 and 2004 before narrowly losing to Virginia in 2005. Bonagura has the Gophers squaring off with Brian Kelly's 14th-ranked LSU Tigers.
ReliaQuest Bowl, Dec. 31 in Tampa vs. Texas A&M
The Gophers have participated in what is now known as the ReliaQuest Bowl twice in program history. P.J. Fleck led the Gophers to a famous 31-24 win over Auburn in 2019 in what was then known as the Outback Bowl. Before that, you have to travel back 40 years when the Gophers lost to Maryland in what was then the Hall of Fame Classic, which took place in Birmingham, Alabama. ESPN's Mark Schlabach has the Gophers taking on No. 15 Texas A&M.
Duke's Mayo Bowl, Jan. 3 in Charlotte vs. Syracuse/Pittsburgh
Minnesota has never participated in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, previously known as the Belk Bowl, Meineke Car Care Bowl and Continental Tire Bowl. Recruiting service 247Sports and Brett McMurphy of the Action Network have the Gophers making the trip to Charlotte on Jan. 3. McMurphy has the Gophers taking on Syracuse, while 247Sports predicts No. 23 Pittsburgh to be the Gophers' opponent.
The Gophers will look to continue to improve their bowl projections on Saturday when they take on former Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis and his Rutgers squad in New Jersey at 11 a.m. CT.