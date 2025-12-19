Gophers assistant leaving to be Big Ten defensive coordinator, reports say

P.J. Fleck appears to be losing a member of his coaching staff days before the Gophers take on New Mexico in the 2025 Rate Bowl. According to numerous reports, Minnesota outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane is leaving the program to take over as Purdue's defensive coordinator.

Kane joined the Gophers this season after previously serving as Purdue's defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Before his first stint as the Boilermakers' defensive coordinator, Kane had stops in Kansas, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, SMU, and Illinois in various coaching roles.

The Gophers have already removed Kane's profile from the team's online coaching roster page.

The move is the second opening on the team's defensive coaching staff after Fleck fired defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter earlier in December. Kane's departure is a blow for Fleck's coaching staff going forward, as he was seen as a potential candidate to take over the defensive line coaching duties.

Kevin Kane joined Minnesota's coaching staff as the OLB/nickels coach before the 2025 season. He's now heading back to Purdue to be the Boilermakers' DC.



Was a potential candidate to take over at D-Line coach full-time. https://t.co/7xmRqk2cqq — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 19, 2025

Minnesota's defense saw a significant regression this season from the 2024 campaign. The Gophers allowed 23.4 points per game (58th in the country) in 2025, down from 16.9 (9th) in 2024. Minnesota also saw its pass defense fall from 10th in the country in 2024 to 66th in 2025, while the rush defense dropped from 12th to 31st over that same span.

More Gophers coverage